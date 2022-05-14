186,600 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Acquired by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 186,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. Mr. Cooper Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Symmetry Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COOP stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

