19,006 Shares in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $41.08 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $798.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $110,336.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

