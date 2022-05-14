$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.65. The company had a trading volume of 382,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $188.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Landstar System by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

