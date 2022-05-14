207,299 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,000. DraftKings accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. 31,943,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,033,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

