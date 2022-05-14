21,054 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.88. 1,886,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,296. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.