21,057 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 429,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,060 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 28,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMI shares. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

