25,000 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Bought by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000. Silvergate Capital accounts for 1.7% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 661.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

SI traded up $12.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.87. 3,217,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.09. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

