$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will announce $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.62. 3,275,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

