$32.90 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will post $32.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $139.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $173.15 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $174.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 436,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $394.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.75. AxoGen has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $22.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 428.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

