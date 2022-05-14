3,528 Shares in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KCE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000.

KCE opened at $77.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.55.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

