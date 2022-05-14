$359.26 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will report sales of $359.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.20 million to $378.32 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $472.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum bought 80,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 21.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 692,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $32,586,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 696,987 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSR traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. 828,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,936. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.70. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

