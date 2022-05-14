$36.55 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) to announce $36.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.40 million and the highest is $36.70 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $34.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $152.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $153.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $162.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.60 million to $163.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hovde Group cut RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

RBB traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 88,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $390,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 431,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,071.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $222,363.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,687,459.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 63,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.