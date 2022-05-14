360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,176 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of 360 DigiTech worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,304 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after buying an additional 2,119,440 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,553 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,278,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,766 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $693.92 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

