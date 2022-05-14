36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) vs. Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Head to Head Analysis

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) and Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get 36Kr alerts:

This table compares 36Kr and Points.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $49.71 million 0.59 -$13.88 million ($0.33) -2.30 Points.com $370.01 million 0.97 -$340,000.00 $0.14 171.93

Points.com has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Points.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Points.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

36Kr has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points.com has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 36Kr and Points.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Points.com 1 1 1 0 2.00

36Kr currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 689.47%. Points.com has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.09%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Points.com.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Points.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -28.24% -28.63% -18.23% Points.com -0.09% -0.01% N/A

Summary

Points.com beats 36Kr on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

36Kr Company Profile (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Points.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc. provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.