$392.95 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) to post $392.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.51 million and the lowest is $391.40 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $310.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.83. 175,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,553. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.69. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dorman Products by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

