$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.51 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $15.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Thor Industries stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 925,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,227. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

