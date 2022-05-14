42,719 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,183,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 3.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 76,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.17. 1,112,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

