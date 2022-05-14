$433.91 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $433.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $446.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.00 million. DraftKings reported sales of $297.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DraftKings by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in DraftKings by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. 31,943,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,033,928. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

