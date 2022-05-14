$44.71 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will announce $44.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.82 million. TrueCar posted sales of $65.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $182.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $183.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $229.27 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $233.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUE. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of TRUE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. 575,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,141. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

