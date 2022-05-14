50,000 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. Allstate accounts for 2.7% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.19. 1,384,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,825. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.03.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

