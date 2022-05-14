5,023 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nomura reduced their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.