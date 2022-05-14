$507.67 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will report sales of $507.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $515.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.10 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $316.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.29.

ENPH stock traded up $16.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.79. 3,089,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day moving average is $183.82. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,972,768.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,968 shares of company stock worth $38,613,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

