6,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.84. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.