$604.82 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $604.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $619.57 million and the lowest is $587.92 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $621.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CW traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $137.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,635. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.09. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

