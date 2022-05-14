639 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Pfizer comprises about 1.6% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,423,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886,970. The company has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

