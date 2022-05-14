6,702 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Purchased by Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 0.4% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,477,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $175.31 and a one year high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.43 and a 200-day moving average of $206.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

