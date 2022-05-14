$728.15 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will post sales of $728.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $722.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $733.90 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $638.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 231,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.38%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

