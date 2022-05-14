7,651 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,651 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,000. Intuit accounts for 1.2% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $431,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Intuit by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intuit by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,454,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $371.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.44.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.45.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.