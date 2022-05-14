$81.20 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will post $81.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.08 million and the lowest is $77.92 million. IMAX reported sales of $50.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $334.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.79 million to $340.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $396.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IMAX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IMAX by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. 481,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,351. The firm has a market cap of $936.94 million, a P/E ratio of -44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

