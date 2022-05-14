89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised 89bio from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.14.

ETNB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.64. 419,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.82. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 89bio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 89bio by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in 89bio by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

