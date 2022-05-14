8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.27.

EGHT opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,126 shares of company stock worth $279,732 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 194,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 40,881 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in 8X8 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

