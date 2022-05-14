$954.12 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will announce $954.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $969.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $921.51 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $866.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MSM. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 over the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.74. 330,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

