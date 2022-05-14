$96.70 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) to report sales of $96.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.90 million and the lowest is $96.40 million. Yext posted sales of $91.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $405.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $405.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $435.44 million, with estimates ranging from $433.92 million to $437.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

YEXT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 6,654,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.48. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

