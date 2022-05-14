$986.88 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will report $986.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.06 billion. A. O. Smith posted sales of $859.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.01. 906,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.