Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Posts Earnings Results

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 134,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $7,520,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AADI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

