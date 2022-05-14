AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,207.44

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,207.44 ($14.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($16.77). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,332.50 ($16.43), with a volume of 5,535 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded AB Dynamics to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,280 ($28.11) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,218.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,484.35. The stock has a market cap of £262.46 million and a P/E ratio of 63.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In related news, insider James Routh acquired 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.19 ($24,656.87).

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

