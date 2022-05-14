ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stake Boosted by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,235 shares during the quarter. ABB accounts for about 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABB. Barclays cut their target price on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 2,729,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,253. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. ABB’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

