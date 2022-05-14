AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.50. 6,349,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,951,863. The stock has a market cap of $271.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.94.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

