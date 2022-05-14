Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700 at Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $809.75.
Shares of ABCM stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Abcam has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.
About Abcam (Get Rating)
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
