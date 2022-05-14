Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:AWP opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (Get Rating)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

