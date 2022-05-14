Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:AWP opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.92.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (Get Rating)
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
