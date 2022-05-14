Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Research had a net margin of 169.45% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Acacia Research has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Acacia Research by 105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Acacia Research by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Acacia Research by 104,684.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 27,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

