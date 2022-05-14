Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,653 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.45% of DHI Group worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,838,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHX opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

