Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 18,745 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,961 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,016,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,580,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

