Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 40,262 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,262 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

