Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 195.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Antero Resources worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Antero Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 623,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,442,000 after purchasing an additional 612,093 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $32.28 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,352 shares of company stock worth $1,154,600. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.