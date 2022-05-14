Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGLS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

