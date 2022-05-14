Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 311,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,170 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

