Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,411 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Liquidity Services worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

