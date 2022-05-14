Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,076,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 691,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 36.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 156,535 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Caleres by 11,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 539,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 534,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $24.60 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

CAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

