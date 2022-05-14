Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 833.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,523 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in DTE Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $129.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.01.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus upped their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

